GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Glendale police have taken a suspect into custody in relation to a homicide last week that left one man dead.
On the morning of Friday, Oct. 11, police received a 911 call stating that a neighbor had heard multiple gunshots near 69th Avenue and Utopia Road.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man had been shot and killed.
He has been identified as 30-year-old Michael Cameron Lee.
Witnesses inside the residence told police that they knew the suspect, he came over uninvited and made his way inside their home.
The witnesses said Lee attempted to force the suspect out of the house. They say the suspect shot Lee with a handgun, and took off in his vehicle.
During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as 36-year-old Michael “Bubba” William Ingram.
On Tuesday, Oct. 15, Ingram was arrested.
He was booked into jail on one count of second-degree homicide and possession of narcotic drugs.