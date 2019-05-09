GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 12-year-old boy.
According to Sgt. John Roth, the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Jesse Mendoza, saw photos of his vehicle on the news and turned himself in.
The crash happened Monday night near 63rd Avenue and Camelback Road when the boy was riding his skateboard in the area and was hit by a truck that did not stop.
The 12-year-old boy is still in the hospital in serious condition.
Mendoza was booked for multiple charges including leaving the scene of a serious accident.
