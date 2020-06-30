GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Glendale police have arrested a man accused of stabbing his former co-worker to death last week.
On June 26, just before 3 p.m., police responded to a stabbing call at a business near 60th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. When officers arrived, they found that the victim, 58-year-old Benny Ortega of Glendale, had been stabbed in the neck. Ortega was transported to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.
Through witness interviews and evidence collected at the scene, police say that the suspect was identified as 59-year-old Charles James Lopez. Ortega and Lopez knew each other and had previously been coworkers. Police say that the men had gotten into an altercation, and Lopez attacked Ortega with a knife. "The victim was lying down on the ground at the time he was stabbed in the neck," stated the police report. Police say Lopez then took off running.
Three days later, on June 29, detectives were able to locate and arrest Lopez at a motel near Glendale and 59th avenues. Police say they found further evidence of the crime at the time of his arrest.
Lopez was booked on one count of second-degree murder. He's being held on a $750,000 bond.