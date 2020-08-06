GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Glendale are seeing engines rev back up. Street racing and street takeovers are making a comeback. The problem has gotten so bad that the department has reactivated a street racer task force for Sunday nights. In February, Arizona's Family exposed the issue with an undercover investigation.

"We've had incidents Valley-wide where guys have been struck by some of these cars doing donuts in the intersection and burnouts," said Glendale Police's street racer task force supervisor Sgt. Patrick Valenzuela Jr. The department is taking a proactive approach in stopping street racing, not only with a task force but also with social media. They're warning drivers from participating in the reckless driving as well as posting mugshots of alleged street racers they caught.

"I would just say without putting our tactics out there to the street racers, drifters, we are putting more resources out there to hold them accountable when they are doing those activities," said Sgt. Valenzuela Jr. The sergeant said it's more than just traffic violations. "It's not just them committing criminal traffic violations. A lot of these young adults are being stopped and they have weapons, narcotics, drugs inside their vehicle, so these arrests and stops that we are making are related to other felony arrests."

Their biggest concern is other drivers, innocent bystanders who might come across a street takeover. "We don't want innocent people to get hurt; that's why we are getting out in front of it," said Sgt. Valenzuela Jr.