PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A national study on intersection deaths reveals that Arizona stands out when it comes to having some of the most deadliest areas.
According to a study conducted by AutoInsurance.org, intersection deaths nationally increased to 27% since 2010.
Analysis of the data highlights Arizona as a state that significantly influences the rise of intersection deaths throughout the nation.
The study shows that with 218 intersection deaths since 2011, Glendale ranks No.1 in the country as the deadliest city for intersection crashes. Phoenix follows behind at No. 2.
According to media relations specialist Jessica Zaffino, Glendale or Phoenix consecutively ranked No. 1 since 2014.
When it comes to counties, the study indicates that Arizona's Maricopa County is No. 3 in the country for intersection deaths.
The study reveals that with more than four deaths for every 1,000 miles of road, Arizona is the nation's 7th most lethal state for intersections fatalities.
So, on a local and national level, Arizona repetitiously stands out as on the of the worst states in the U.S. for intersection deaths.
