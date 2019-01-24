GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Glendale Police Department on Thursday released surveillance video of burglars in action as both a request for help and a warning.
Recorded shortly before 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, the video shows a vehicle pulling into a cul-de-sac in the area of 59th Avenue between Deer Valley and Beardsley roads.
As the vehicle slows, the front passenger door opens, followed quickly by both back passenger doors. The video shows four people getting out the vehicle and running into the driveways in the cul-de-sac, checking the to see if any of the cars parked there are unlocked.
One of them – a yellow pickup truck – was. The thieves took several items from that truck and then got back into the waiting vehicle, which was driven by a fifth person.
The suspects then drove up the street and stopped a second time. The vehicle was stopped for several seconds before making a left turn and leaving the area. The camera was too far away, its view blocked by a tree in the middle of the cul-de-sac, to see what was happening clearly.
The Glendale Police Department posted the video to its Facebook page, not only asking for help identifying the burglars but also offering some advice to residents.
“Please remember to lock up your vehicles and secure your valuables as you sleep! #9PMRoutine,” the post reads.
The #9PMRoutine is a social media initiative designed to remind people everywhere to do a few simple things to protect themselves, their families and their property before turning in for the night.
The routine includes things that while forgotten can keep you from becoming a victim of crime, particularly a crime of opportunity like what we see in the video GPD released.
- Making sure your vehicles are locked
- Closing and locking your garage
- Ensuring windows and doors are secured
- Turning on your alarm
Law-enforcement agencies all over the country are encouraging people to post with the hashtag, both as a declaration that they have completed the #9PMRoutine and as a reminder to others to do the same. Many of those posts include photos of cats and dogs tucked in for the night. (Because we always need another excuse/reason to post adorable pictures of our pets, right?)
If you recognize the vehicle in the video of know anything about the burglary, please call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.
lol. mommy and daddy must be proud. i guess welfare, and the democratic party, are not all that they say it is, huh?
