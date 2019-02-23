GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a crash involving three vehicles in Glendale, police said.
The crash was reported near 59th and Peoria avenues, according to Glendale Police Department.
Police said 59th Avenue is temporarily closed between Peoria Avenue and Mountain View Road.
No additional information was immediately available.
