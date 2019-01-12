GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Glendale PD patrol vehicle was involved in a collision with a motorcycle Saturday night, police said.
The collision was reported near 59th and Glendale avenues, according to the Glendale Police Department.
Police said the motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital.
No officers were injured.
Grand Avenue is closed in both directions from 57th Avenue to Orangewood Road, according to ADOT.
No additional information was immediately available.
