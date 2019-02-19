GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Glendale police officer at the center of an excessive force investigation had been disciplined in the past for repeatedly violating department policy.
The City of Glendale just released Ofc. Matthew Schneider's personnel file, which shows a number of disciplinary issues dating back to 2008.
Schneider's past has come under scrutiny following the release of body cam video that shows Schneider and other officers tasing a man 11 times during a traffic stop.
An internal police investigation determined that Schneider used excessive force.
Over the years, Schneider has been suspended three times and reprimanded twice, according to police records.
The issues range from excessive force, workplace harassment, insubordination, destroying someone's personal property during an arrest and conduct unbecoming of an officer.
In May 2008, Schneider was suspended a day without pay for ignoring a supervisor's order to put away a knife he was playing with.
A short time later a fellow officer cut his hand on the knife and needed surgery.
In June 2008, Schneider was suspended again for destroying someone's personal property seized during an arrest.
In June 2018, Schneider received a written reprimand for workplace harassment.
The complaint came from a female officer.
Schneider was found to have created a hostile work environment.
According to one report, Schneider was described as a bully, who made inappropriate comments and refused to ride with certain members of his own squad.
In September 2018, Schneider was suspended for the taser incident that's now made national headlines.
Body cam footage shows officers tasing Johnny Wheatcroft 11 times during a traffic stop in 2017.
An internal police investigation said:
"Based upon the suspect's lack of resistance at the time of your use of force... the amount of force you used against the suspect was unreasonable and unnecessary."
"Your conduct in this incident demonstrates a serious lack of judgment and is unbecoming of a Glendale police officer."
Schneider has a history of leading his squad when it comes to making the most arrests.
The Maricopa County Attorney's Office never filed any charges against Ofc. Schneider, but because of the public outcry, the case has now been turned over to the FBI for another look.
Wheatcroft's attorneys have filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Glendale, claiming police brutality.
Arizona's Family reached out to the Glendale Police Department for comment on this story, but have not heard back.
We did receive the following statement from Julie Pendergast, the president of the Glendale Police Officers Coalition:
“The City of Glendale has more than 425 sworn police officers. As the rightful legal and disciplinary process plays out for this one officer, I would remind the public that we continue to work hard on the frontlines every day to protect Glendale families and to keep our community safe.”
