GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Glendale police say a mother has been arrested after she left her baby in a hot car while she was grocery shopping at Fry's.
Police say 27-year-old Jessica Umtuch of Phoenix is charged with child abuse and endangering the life of a minor.
On July 12, Glendale police officers were called out to the Fry's grocery store at 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road after someone reported seeing an infant locked in a car in the parking lot.
When officers arrived, they found a three-month-old child locked in the backseat of a car. The car was not running and the windows were rolled up. There was no parent or guardian in the area, police said.
The temperature outside at the time was 114 degrees.
Officers broke the front window of the car to get the baby out. Paramedics said the baby did not appear to be injured.
Police say the baby had been in the car for approximately 16 minutes before officers broke the window.
Fry's managers made an announcement over the store intercom with the make and model of the vehicle.
A short time later the child's mother, now identified as Umtuch, came out of the store into the parking lot.
According to the police report, Umtuch said "she had forgotten the child in the car due to the child quietly sleeping."
She then stated that "she had dropped the baby's father off at the bar and had a lot of items to get at the store and that she forgot the child," according to the police report.
The police report goes on to say that Umtuch "stated she had been arguing with her boyfriend for a few days. She knew she had to go to the store and intentionally wanted to leave her child at home due to the heat. Her boyfriend asked her to take him to the bar, which upset her more. This also meant she needed to take her child with her to the store. She dropped her boyfriend off at the bar and then drove to the store. The subject stated her mind was in a different place due to being frustrated and she forgot the child in the car."
Umtuch told police that this is not normally like her and that she was "distracted."
The police report states: "Had someone not noticed the child in the car, the subject would have been in the store much longer to finish her shopping."
Shame on her! No one forgets there child in the car! I know at all times when my kids are with me even if they are asleep! She didn't want her baby with her while shopping she should of asked someone to baby sit! 😡
Un f-uckin believable.
Cut her some slack she is off the Rez and the rules are different there.
That firewater is a judgement killer.....
What kind of man is desperate enough to sleep with that? Men are morons....this woman is an idiot.....stop breeding ASAP!
So sad someone like this person can be called a Mother of a Innocent Child. The child will probably be put back into the same place and go on with not a chance in life.
