GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Glendale Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a baby that was taken from his grandparents.
Police said Jason Darjee, who is just short of his first birthday, was removed from his grandparents' home by his parents, Jiten Darjee and Chhali Subba, near 43rd and Glendale avenues on Wednesday.
The boy was placed in the care of his grandparents because he was malnourished from being homeless, police said. Darjee and Subba also had issues with drugs and alcohol, police said.
Police said the pair told the grandparents that they were allowed to have their son back but when the Department of Child Safety did a house check, they found out the boy was illegally taken.
Officers said they have checked all possible spots where they might be but have come up empty.
The parents are still homeless and don't have a car, police said.
Jason is about 29 inches tall and weighs 20 pounds.
Jiten is 30 years old, 5 foot 3, 156 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Subba is 34 years old, 5 feet tall, weighs 132 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Police said they have requested an Amber Alert from the Department of Public Safety, but it is unclear whether that request has been accepted.
Anyone with information about where he is is asked to call Glendale police at 623-930-3000.