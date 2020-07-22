GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mother and father have been arrested after a Glendale child was found dead inside the home.
Court paperwork indicated the 3-year-old was found dead on June 14 at a home near 67th Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
When officers arrived on the scene, they interviewed the father, 37-year-old Ryan Konkol, and the mother, 33-year-old Shala Durham.
According to police, Durham and Konkol both admitted to using illicit drugs. Konkol told police he obtained Xanax from a drug dealer and had used heroin and methadone.
The father reportedly told police it is possible his 3-year-old obtained the pills and ingested the substances.
Court documents indicate both of the parents fell asleep, and the next morning found their son dead. According to a toxicology report, the victim had a lethal amount of fentanyl in his system.
Durham and Konkol have both been charged with first-degree murder.