PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Authorities in Phoenix are on scene of a shooting involving police officers near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road Friday evening.
Officials say police officers from Glendale were involved in the shooting that was reported just before 5:30 p.m. inside a Home Depot store. No officers were injured.
Officials with the Glendale Police Dept. said they have suspects in custody.
Grand Avenue is closed from 43rd Avenue to 67th Avenue while the investigation takes place.
"Grand Avenue is closed from 43rd Avenue to 67th Avenue" Thats a long ways
