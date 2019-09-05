GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Glendale Police officer who quit before he could be fired for excessive force may find his peace officer credentials in jeopardy.
Ofc. Joshua Carroll responded to a call of a man sleeping in a car at the Club Valencia apartments on June 13, 2019. Body camera footage released by the City of Glendale shows the confrontation escalated with Carroll repeatedly beating David Delaney in the back and head with his Taser.
Matt Giordano, executive director of the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board (AZPOST), says news accounts of the incident appear to show Carroll violating AZPOST rules. He also added the board will ensure due process by reviewing all materials related to the case before making a decision.
If an officer is found to violate AZPOST rules, they can face a variety of penalties, including losing their credentials to serve as an officer in the state.
Residents at Club Valencia apartments who witnessed parts of the June 13 incident say they are shocked by what the body camera footage reveals.
“I don’t think anyone should be treated that way, to be honest,” says Chelsea Fletcher. “It’s nice to know his actions have consequences.”
“That ain’t right,” says Neil, a resident who provided only his first name. “He gets pissed off, who knows what he’d do to somebody else.”
Police reports show investigators reviewing the body camera footage believe Delaney was mentally handicapped. But Ofc. Carroll told internal affairs he “believes the majority of officers would go down the same path he did.”
Giordano says police recruits receive two hours of training on interacting with community members suffering from mental illness and go through scenario-based training to test their skills. Giordano adds all recruits receive 12 hours of interpersonal communication training where mental illness is one of the topics.
Delaney has been arrested on drug charges in the past, but it does not appear he is facing any charges related to the June 13 incident.