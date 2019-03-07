GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) – A Glendale pediatric nurse took her 73rd birthday celebration to new heights – literally.
Betty Schley recently complete a 68-mile hike on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. She made it to the top of Uhuru Peak, which, at 19,336 feet, is the tallest free-standing mountain in the world. (Glendale’s elevation is 1,152 feet.)
The trip took eight days.
[PHOTOS: Epic birthday trip]
A full-time nurse at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale, Schley loves to travel. Her adventures have taken her to all seven continents and include scuba diving in the Red Sea and Thailand, and ice diving in Canada.
She says her work with children keeps her young at heart and inspires her to stay healthy.
“I tell everyone, you’re only as old as you think you are,” Schley said. “If you think you can’t do it, then you’ll never do it.”
Schley started her nursing career as a volunteer when she was 13 years old.
In November, she shared stories from her lifelong career on the Bedside Stories podcast. Her episode is called “A Lifetime of Good Karma.” The podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify and Anchor.
