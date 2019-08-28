GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The City of Glendale has named a new interim deputy city manager, and it's a familiar face.
Rick St. John has been selected to oversee the city's public safety areas.
St. John served as Glendale's chief of police for three years, retiring earlier this summer.
In his new role, St. John will provide support for the Glendale Police Department, Glendale Fire Department, Emergency Management Services as well as the Glendale Regional Public Safety Training Center (GRPSTC).
St. John will be working closely with the current chief of police and the fire chief.
"The most critical services in our city are focused around public safety and Rick St. John will be able to hit the ground running as a strong leader in this key position," said Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps. "I am confident in Rick's ability to bring sustainable, innovative ideas and solutions that will improve the community as he oversees Glendale's comprehensive public safety efforts."
Along with Brent Stoddard, St. John is one of two deputy city managers for Glendale who work closely with Phelps on strategies to help city employees improve the lives of the residents they serve.
The City of Glendale says St. John has a strong track record of working on complex policy and community-based issues in law enforcement.
During his almost 23 years of service with the Glendale Police Department, St. John either oversaw or was involved with every division of the department.
He started his career as a patrol officer and was part of Glendale's first neighborhood response unit and first domestic violence unit.
He then became a training officer who taught his colleagues the newest law enforcement techniques and ultimately held senior leadership positions as assistant chief, then chief of police.
"I am excited for this opportunity to continue to lead our public safety divisions that collectively represent the best men and women in the nation," said St. John. "This is a tremendous opportunity to continue to work with a management team and a public safety leadership team that are all focused on serving, assisting and protecting the community that we all love."
St. John received a bachelor of science degree in business management from Arizona State University. He is married and has four children.
He collects a gross monthly pension of $4,471 a month, according to Christian Palmer, Communications Director for the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System.
The salary for his new job as interim deputy city manager is $192,495 per year.