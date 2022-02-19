GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Letreece Moten would have turned eight on Monday. That, just days after younger sister Levaneece turned five. It was supposed to be the happiest time of the year: birthday season, gifts, family outings. Mom Chareese Kincherlow never envisioned going to funeral homes, wondering how a seven-year-old became a victim of senseless gun violence.

"It's just like somebody took my heart out of my chest, crumpled it, and turned it into ashes," Kincherlow said.

Nearly three days after Letreese (or Lay Lay to family and friends) was shot and killed, Kincherlow keeps asking herself the same question.

"I don't know why they would do that," Kincherlow said. "I don't understand. It's children...children!"

But even at the age of seven, Lay Lay wasn't just a child. She was a protective older sister. "She always has been," Kincherlow said. "We go to the park, and my baby wants to get on the swing or run across the park. Her big sister was right there."

Right until the very end, when Kincherlow says Letreese shielded her younger sister from the bullets fired into their car.

"She died a hero," a relative said. "And she did die protecting her sister," Kincherlow added. "Like she always has."

Kincherlow says since the shooting, she's felt numb. Except for when it comes to her feelings towards Armstrong.

"The person that did that to my daughter, I don't have words for him," Kincherlow said. "I need people to not play with guns. Don't just shoot up a car you don't know who's in there. You don't do that."

Now, Kincherlow has a funeral service to prepare for. "As beautiful as my baby came into this world, I'm going to make sure she goes back to heaven beautiful," she said.

But also, a birthday to prepare for. "We talked about her party," Kincherlow said. "My baby was supposed to go skating; we were supposed to go to our favorite food place. And I'm going to. I'm still going to celebrate my baby."

If you'd like to help the family with expenses moving forward, they've started a GoFundMe.