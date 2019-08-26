GLENDALE, AZ (3TCV/CBS5) -- A Glendale mother has been arrested for child abuse after police say she left her twin toddler sons home alone.
Police say Taylor Adaira Gary, 24, went to work Saturday, leaving her 3-year-old sons locked in a bedroom of their apartment on 67th Avenue in Glendale.
Gary said even though she didn't have a babysitter, she left her kids to go to work, because she had previously been written up for missing work.
According to the police report, Gary "placed a Pop tart and a juice box inside the bedroom" of the three year old twins, then shut the door, locking it from the outside.
Police also say there was no A/C on the the unit, but Gary said "she thought she had turned it on prior to leaving to work," stated the police report.
Police say when they were able to enter the apartment, they found the children with "no food or water." Both of the boys reportedly had soiled diapers.
Police also say the boys had been sticking their hands out of their broken bedroom window and throwing toys out the window.
Gary is charged with child abuse and endangering the life of a minor.
She was booked into jail but was released on her own recognizance. She is due to appear in court Sept. 9.