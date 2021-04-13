GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dawn Peabody thinks about her daughter Maya all the time. The Glendale toddler died in a hot car a few years ago when Maya's dad lost track of her.

"That day was a complete change of routine," said Peabody. "When my husband exited the vehicle, he thought my daughter was safe at work with me. Once he was inside the house, he thought she was sleeping with grandma. It was only an hour later when he went to check on them, and he remembered he didn't get her out of the car."

4-month-old girl hospitalized after being left in a hot car in Phoenix A baby girl is fighting for her life after being left in a car parked in the garage of a west Phoenix home for more than four hours.

The painful memories of Maya's death came back in full force this week when Peabody heard about a 4-month old girl left in a car Monday for more than 4 hours at a home near 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix. The child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A couple of days earlier, a woman was arrested after reportedly leaving an adult woman with autism locked in a hot car for 40 minutes, with the temperature inside estimated around 130 degrees.

"It's definitely a trigger for me when this happens," said Peabody. "So many families say, 'Oh, this could never happen to me - I know where my child is every second of the day.' Those are the families that make me more afraid."

Peabody and her husband have made it their mission to educate others that these kinds of tragedies can and do happen, so it's important to take some simple precautions. The non-profit group Kids and Cars recommends that parents and grandparents get in the habit of opening the back door every time they park and always "Look before they lock."

"You say to yourself, 'Oh, I need to get milk on the way home," said Peabody. "The next morning, you open the fridge to pour a bowl of cereal and realize you have no milk, then it will hit you what I am talking about. This can absolutely happen to anybody."

Kids and Cars is currently pushing lawmakers in Congress to pass legislation that would use technology to notify parents when there is a child in a vehicle.

For more details on the Hot Cars Act and additional safety tips, click here.