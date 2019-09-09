GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities say a Glendale mom is facing DUI charges due to her daughter calling the police after filming her driving under the influence.
When police arrived at the scene in the area of 73rd Avenue and Cactus Wren Drive, near Glendale Avenue, they found Stephanie Davis, age 31, swaying outside of the car.
Davis' daughter then showed officers the video she took if her mother driving.
In the video, according to court documents, the kids can be heard yelling at Davis to stop before she gets into an accident. Authorities say there were three kids under the age of 15 in the car while Davis was driving.
Court documents say that Davis did admit to drinking wine.
A responding officer said in the court documents that Davis had a strong alcohol odor. Court documents also indicated that Davis appeared to have bloodshot watery eyes, a red flushed face, slurred speech and mood swings.
She even had to be supported by the officers when she walked, court documents say.
Davis refused to take the standardized field sobriety tests and an "on the spot" suspension of her driver's license.
Her blood was drawn for evidence after a warrant was issued for it, authorities say.
After being read her Miranda Rights, Davis declined to answer any questions.
She has been booked and charged with aggravated DUI.