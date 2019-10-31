GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Glendale mother faces charges of aggravated DUI after police say she drove drunk with her two children in the car.
Amber Lyn Casanovas, 38, was arrested Wednesday near Seventh Avenue and Broadway Road in Phoenix. Police had responded to a radio call regarding a possible DUI in that area.
[PHOTOS: Arizona parents accused of behaving badly]
When officers arrived, they found Casanovas in the driver's seat of her parked car. Officers noted that she showed signs of impairment, including "odor [of alcohol], bloodshot watery eyes, circular sway and admissions to drinking," according to court paperwork. Officers also said she performed poorly on sobriety tests, and that a preliminary breath test showed her blood alcohol content at 0.282, the court paperwork states. That's well above the legal definition of impaired.
Police say a witness verified and had video evidence that Casanovas had been driving.
The police report did not indicate how old the kids were, only that they were both under age 15.
Casanovas was booked into jail on two counts of aggravated DUI with a child under 15 in the car. She was released on her own recognizance. She's due back in court Nov. 14 for a status conference and Nov. 20 for a preliminary hearing. The police report did not indicate if Casanovas had any prior arrests or convictions.
There has been a spate of recent arrests of parents accused of DUI with kids in the car.
Those arrests include:
Sept. 4: Phoenix mom charged with DUI after she crashed into tree with 3 kids in car
Sept. 9: Glendale mom arrested for DUI after daughter records her driving drunk, police say
Sept. 27: Phoenix dad arrested after alleged DUI crash with baby in car
Oct. 22: Buckeye dad accused of DUI while picking up daughter from school