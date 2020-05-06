Raejene Danae Dixon

Raejene Danae Dixon, 25

 Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Glendale mother is facing charges of child abuse as her 2-year-old son fights for his life. Police say she admitted punching and spanking him “numerous times in the past week.”

According to court documents, police and paramedics were called to the apartment Raejene Danae Dixon shares with her boyfriend Tuesday afternoon. Her 2-year-old son was unresponsive. Dixon’s boyfriend was helping with CPR when the officers and paramedics got there, police said. As they were taking the toddler to the ambulance, paramedics noted bruises on his face and torso. According to police, Dixon’s boyfriend said the little boy “had been spanked and some of those bruises could have been caused from administering discipline.”

The toddler was taken to Thunderbird Hospital, but his condition was so critical that he was then air-lifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital. In addition to bruises and rib fractures, some of which were healing, the toddler suffered several serious internal injuries, according to what doctors reported to investigators. Court documents also indicate the possibility of brain damage. When police arrested Dixon, 25, Tuesday evening, the child was on life support. Doctors did not have a prognosis for him, saying only that he “is in extremely critical condition.”

Investigators said Dixon’s boyfriend admitted that he had spanked the toddler, whose father is not in the picture, “once or twice in the past but never more than spanking ….” He told police that Dixon did far more than that. According to the probable cause for arrest statement, he said “that at least a few times he has had to intervene to stop his girlfriend who was inflicting physical injury on the victim. [He also] acknowledged seeing Raejene using too much force when punishing [the victim].”

Police said Dixon herself “acknowledged having used too much physical force when disciplining [her son].” According to her public court documents, Dixon confessed that she had been frustrated with her son since she and her boyfriend had a baby about a month ago. “Her boyfriend has had to physically pull her off of the victim before when she is hitting [the 2-year-old],” police wrote in the probable cause statement. “She has shaken the victim several times. Approximately one week ago she punched the victim in the chest with a closed fist.”

The couple’s baby was not injured, and it’s not clear if there was a history of abuse. No prior arrests are listed on Dixon’s public court documents. A judge set a secured appearance bond of $75,000 and mandated electronic monitoring and curfew should she post that.

PHOTOS: Arizona parents accused of behaving badly

See photos of parents accused of acting badly or irresponsibly. 

1 of 40
 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you