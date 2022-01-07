GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two children and a woman were taken to the hospital on Friday afternoon because of carbon monoxide poisoning at a Glendale mobile home. First responders were called out to a mobile home park near 59th and Glendale avenues.
Firefighters said that's where they found a 10-month-old girl and a 10-year-old boy who weren't feeling well. A woman in her 40s was also having trouble breathing. All three were driven to the hospital in stable condition, firefighters said.
Investigators said a portable propane stove was to blame for the rise in carbon monoxide levels inside the house. Crews aired out the house and the levels were at zero when they left, firefighters said.