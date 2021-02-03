GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers will undergo heart bypass surgery Thursday after being admitted to the hospital earlier this week. According to the City, Weiers went to an urgent care center early Monday, but the staff there determined that he needed to go to the hospital. He was admitted that day.
Weiers says this experience has shown him first-hand how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting Arizona’s hospitals on a daily basis. A news release from the City said that it took several hours to find a hospital with both the resources and capacity to treat Weiers.
“I have witnessed firsthand the conditions our healthcare workers are working in due to the pandemic, and I can’t thank them enough for their dedication and commitment to our communities,” Weiers said in that release.
It's not clear what sent him to the urgent care center in the first place, but heart bypass surgery is a procedure to restore normal blood flow to the heart. The City says Weiers, who will celebrate 35 years cancer-free this year, is in good spirits and expects to make a full recovery.
Weiers is using his hospitalization to remind people what they can do to ease the burden on our overtaxed hospitals. "Since I first issued my emergency proclamation due to COVID-19, I have emphasized nonstop the importance of wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing and getting vaccinated, when it becomes available to you,” he said. “I continue to stress how these simple and easy efforts allow our hospitals to focus on providing necessary medical care to those that need it, when they need it.”
The City says Vice Mayor Ian Hugh is being kept apprised of Weiers' condition as required by the City charter "to ensure city government operations continue uninterrupted."
Weiers was re-elected to his third term as Glendale's mayor in August .