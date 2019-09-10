GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Glendale father who accidentally shot his 6-year-old daughter will avoid prison time for child abuse.
A judge sentenced 26-year-old Eldon McInville to 10 years of supervised probation after a plea agreement was reached, according to the Maricopa County Superior Court.
Last April, police said McInville was cleaning his shotgun and as he went to put it away, he tripped and the loaded gun went off near 76th and Glendale avenues.
Glendale police say the girl, Nevaeh, was shot in the stomach and faced multiple surgeries and lengthy hospitalization.
McInville told police that he had recently purchased the double-barreled shotgun and was cleaning it for the first time.
He also said his daughter was in the room with him because he "was teaching her gun safety."
