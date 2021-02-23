GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Glendale man faces 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after police say they found more than two dozen images of child pornography on his electronic devices. Timothy Edward Dominique, 58, was arrested at his home on Monday.
Police say they were first alerted about his alleged activities after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip about an upload of possible child porn. Detectives got a warrant and searched Dominique's apartment on Dec. 17, 2020. Police seized multiple electronic devices, and had them analyzed by a forensics expert.
As detectives were searching his apartment, police questioned Dominique about pornography involving underage girls. Police say Dominique admitted that he "probably had viewed it." He told detectives that he would be able to tell if a child was underage, but "it was hard to tell when you get into teenagers," according to court documents.
In all, police say they found 28 images of child pornography on his electronic devices, all showing children under the age of 13. The screen saver on his laptop was a child wearing lingerie, according to court documents. Dominique "estimated the child was 9 years old," the court documents stated.
In a later interview, Dominique admitted looking at child pornography "out of curiosity," police say.
Dominique was taken into custody and his bond was set for $7,500. If he's released, a judge has ordered he be fitted with electronic monitoring devices. He's due in court March 1.