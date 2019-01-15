GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A tech expert was livestreaming on YouTube to about 600 people when someone posed as him in a 911 call, sending several police officers to his house.
"This is a consequence of being a public figure on the internet. This was bound to happen sooner or later," Carey Holzman said.
Holzman said he was in the middle of teaching people how to build a computer from scratch when he heard sirens approaching his house.
"I got up out of my chair and I looked out my window and I see some police cars lining up at the end of the block and I'm like, 'Oh, I bet I'm being swatted right now.'"
"Swatting" is a prank that typically happens to gamers, says Holzman.
"They talk a lot of smack like when they're playing games like Call of Duty and they get frustrated and a player will swat another player. It's very unusual to happen to a YouTube educator," he said.
Holzman said some of the people on the livestream tried to warn him that he had been hacked when they noticed his Twitter feed starting posting random things.
The caller told 911 dispatchers that his name was Carey Holzman, he had just killed his wife and he was in the backyard with a shotgun.
"I understand they need to check that out, that's not my debate. I don't know if it takes 15 squad cars and a helicopter, but OK, more guns pointed at me, whatever, certainly nothing nerve-wracking about that," Holzman said, sarcastically.
Several officers can be seen in his YouTube video going through his house with their guns drawn. In the background, Holzman is telling them it's all a prank.
"I made attempts to calm down the police officers which only seemed to upset them more, very difficult and frustrating situation to speak and not be heard," Holzman said.
Glendale Police released this statement about the situation:
The Glendale Police Department would like the community to know that any false, fraudulent or unfounded report or statement to a law enforcement agency is a crime and may be investigated as such. We are dedicated to protecting the lives and property of the people we serve. We respond to each call for service with the commitment to preserve life and safety while utilizing the appropriate tactics and training to uphold our mission to the members of our community.
