ROOSEVELT LAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Glendale man fell to his death while camping with his family near Roosevelt Lake over the Memorial holiday weekend.
Gila County Sheriff officials said they were called shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday evening after receiving calls that a man fell from a cliff at Workman Creek Falls, North of Roosevelt Lake.
Crews from the Tonto Rim Search and Rescue Rope Team were able to locate the man at the bottom of the cliff. He has been identified as 32-year-old Justin Ott, from Glendale.
Friends of Ott say he was camping with his family at the time of the accident.