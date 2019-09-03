PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Glendale man was caught tagging the inside tunnel walls on westbound Interstate 10 near the 7th Avenue exit, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety.
DPS spokesman Bart Graves says, after a witness called 911 around 4:30 a.m., Arizona Department of Transportation spotted 31-year-old Samuel J. Holguin on a camera tagging the tunnel walls.
When a DPS trooper arrived on the scene, Holguin attempted to flee and disobeyed the trooper's commands. Holguin attempted to reach for something in his backpack and got tased as a result.
Holguin was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution. He's booked on criminal damage charges, DPS says.