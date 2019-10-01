GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Glendale police have arrested a man they say has been exposing himself to women while inside his vehicle.
There were three reported victims from August through September 2019.
Two of the women were from Glendale and one was from Phoenix.
All the victims had described the same vehicle and gave similar descriptions of a male driver.
The women told police that the suspect had been positioning his vehicle so that the female pedestrians would have to pass by him while he was seated inside the car and touching himself.
The suspect was identified as Glendale resident Samuel Rogelio Martinez, 23.
He was located in the area where the Glendale incidents occurred, between Olive Ave and Peoria Ave, near North 63rd Ave.
He was arrested after a female undercover officer saw him allegedly doing the same act as had been previously reported.
Martinez was arrested.
According to police, he admitted to the detective on his way to work in the mornings he would pull over his vehicle and watch pornographic material and touch himself.
He admitted to being caught in the act approximately four times by women passing by.
Martinez was booked on four counts of indecent exposure, a class one misdemeanor, one count for each reported victim.
There are no other reported incidents at this time.