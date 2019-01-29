GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's hard to go anywhere in downtown Glendale without seeing electric scooters parked or tipped over on the sidewalk.
"I'm concerned about the safety and just the volume of how many there are, and just to where they are leaving them everywhere," said Glendale resident Carol Simpson.
Last week, Arizona Family's Stanley Roberts exposed just how big a problem the scooters are, blocking wheelchair access at several bus stops.
Now the City of Glendale has had enough.
City leaders just sent a cease-and-desist letter to Bird Rides, Inc., a dockless scooter share company, demanding that all of their scooters in Glendale be picked up and taken away.
If that does not happen, the company can be fined up to $250 an hour per scooter.
"I hope they do comply," said Glendale City Councilman Ian Hugh. "If they don't, the City would be forced to start impounding the scooters."
But not everyone is convinced that banning electric scooters is a good idea.
John McCurley runs a business in downtown Glendale and said a lot of people use the scooters to get around and get to work because they're convenient and inexpensive.
He'd prefer to see the City of Glendale work with the scooter company to benefit the community.
"I don't personally think that getting rid of them is the answer," McCurley said. "I think more along the lines of a limit per block. I don't mind having them on every block, just maybe five on a corner something like that."
Arizona's Family reached out to Bird Rides Inc. for comment, but we have not heard back.
Hugh said the company does have a Glendale business license but may not have been aware that the electric scooters were illegal to ride on city streets and sidewalks.
Last week Peoria the dissolution of its working relationship with Bird.
