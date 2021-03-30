GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The intersection of Maryland and 99th avenues is closed due to a deadly hit-and-run crash early Tuesday morning.
According to Sgt. Randy Stewart with Glendale police, just after 1 a.m. a car believed to be traveling westbound on Maryland Avenue collided into a truck that was traveling southbound on 99th Avenue. After the impact, the truck occupied by the driver went into the canal on the southwest side of the intersection.
Stewart said the driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the other car left prior to police arrival.
Police say the intersection will be shut down through the morning commute as they continue to investigate and suggest using the Loop 101 freeway as an alternate route for 99th Avenue.
Stay with Arizona's Family for updates on this developing story.
#PhxTraffic #Traffic GPD is investigating a serious collision at the intersection of 99th Ave and Maryland Ave. The intersection will be shut down through the morning commute. Please use the 101 freeway as an alternate route for 99th Ave. #DriveSafe— Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) March 30, 2021