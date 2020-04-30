GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has been sent to the hospital and two pets are dead after a house fire in Glendale Thursday night, fire officials said. It happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. at a residence near 69th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Chris James of the Glendale Fire Department said that when firefighters arrived to the scene, they discovered the blaze had quickly grown throughout the house. A lot of fire was in the living room and expanded into the garage.
When searching the home, firefighters found a 62-year-old woman. After pulling her out of the fire, they saw that she had serious burns and severe respiratory inhalation. She was rushed to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.
The woman's roommate, a 62-year-old man, was also in the house. He was able to get out and be treated on scene. He didn't want to go to the hospital.
There were four dogs who also lived in the house. Two of the dogs were found dead in the home, while a third dog was revived with a FIDO bag. The fourth dog was able to escape and will be fine. How the fire started is unclear.
