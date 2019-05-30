GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Glendale police say a suspect in a homicide last month has been located out of state and arrested.
On April 6, 2019, at about 5:45 p.m., Glendale police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Olive and 60th avenues.
Upon arrival, officers located a man who was suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound. He has been identified as Damon Frye, 31.
The suspect, who was identified by witnesses as Karriem Seymour, 52, took off from the scene before police arrived.
Police say just before the shooting, the two men had been having a barbeque in the courtyard area of their apartment complex. Apparently, the men got into an argument.
Police say during the confrontation, Seymour pulled out a gun and shot Damon once.
Damon later died at the hospital.
Glendale detectives continued to investigate the case and later issued a felony warrant for Seymour’s arrest.
On May 16, police located Seymour in Colorado Springs, Colorado and took him into custody.
Seymour has since been transported to the Maricopa County Fourth Avenue Jail.
He was booked on the charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
