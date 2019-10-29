GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man who owns and operates a home daycare center in Glendale has been arrested after he was accused of molesting a 5-year-old girl earlier this year.
Glendale police said back in January, they received a report of a 5-year-old girl who had been sexually assaulted near 47th and Peoria avenues.
The girl's mother told officers that 67-year-old Howard Blanton sexually assaulted her on "several different occasions."
Police say the victim's mother had been renting a room at Blanton's home, which also housed the daycare.
According to police, the young victim was told not to say anything about the alleged incidents or she would "not be able to see or spend time with her friends at day care," according to court documents.
The little girl also told officers that Blanton would watch videos on his cell phone while inappropriately touching her.
During the investigation, Glendale police say they made several attempts to contact Blanton after he had moved to Kearny, Arizona.
The first time Blanton was questioned in April, police say he denied inappropriately touching and assaulting the victim. He did admit to officers that he would watch pornography on his phone when the victim went to his room, according to court documents.
After detectives seized Blanton's phone, police say he admitted to watching pornography on his phone four to five times but still denied assaulting the victim.
Glendale police then conducted a lie detector test on Oct. 22. It was during that visit that Blanton admitted sexually assaulting the child and "exposing himself" between October 2018 and January 2019, according to court paperwork.
The court paperwork also states that Blanton admitted to doing these acts while running a home day care with other children inside the house. He later wrote an apology letter to the victim and her mother.
Blanton was arrested and booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail. He faces four counts of sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of child molestation.