GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Bobbie Sandoval still can't believe what happened.
The Glendale mom is trying to make sense of the bizarre hit-and-run crash in front of her house, off 45th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
"The whole car moved into the porch," said Sandoval. "It hit the wall, broke down the fence. We tried to move it, but can't move it. I don't know how I will get it out right now."
Sandoval and her 4-year-old daughter were just waking up around 7 a.m. Friday, when someone swerved off the street and smashed their minivan into Sandoval's Dodge Charger parked in the driveway.
The whole thing was caught on surveillance video.
[WATCH: You have to see this!]
You can see the white minivan fly into the picture and smash into the car parked in the driveway.
The van's driver then jumps out the window and runs down the block, while the female passenger hops behind the wheel, backs up, then takes off.
Carlos Lopez has watched the video over and over.
He had just left for work when the wreckless driver smashed into his wife's car.
He says kids walk to school down this sidewalk every day.
"It makes me angry because my daughter could have been walking right there," said Lopez. "It's dangerous."
It's unclear from the video whether the driver was texting, drinking or simply lost control of the vehicle.
