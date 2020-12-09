GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One minute, Samantha Preston was coming in for a blood transfusion.
The next, she was saying "I do" to the man of her dreams.
The cancer patient just got married at the Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, thanks to some devoted health care providers, who became wedding planners.
"They just completely went all out with decorations," said Preston. "They covered up my pole, while the transfusion going on. It was just so magical."
The 22-year old had been coming in for more than a year, receiving treatment for bone cancer, when a staff member recently noticed Preston wearing an engagement ring.
The medical team knew, with the current health crisis, there was no way Preston could have a big wedding, so they offered to have one in the hospital.
"I said, you are coming in for a long day of transfusions on Friday, so why don't you let us throw you a wedding here at the clinic," said nurse practitioner Amy Mabry. "She got a sparkle in her eye and she said, really?"
Staff members had three days to plan and decorate. They ordered flowers, a cake, even brought in apple cider.
Preston's fiance Angel, and their young son Odin were all for it.
"If they hadn't done what they did, I would have just gone to dinner after getting papers from the courthouse," said Preston.
When the big day arrived Preston was treated like a queen, with her dress laid out and a make-up artist brought in to doll the bride up. A professional photographer even donated pictures.
She also got to walk down the aisle, and even though Preston was wearing a mask, you could sense her smile bursting through.
Her son Odin was cheering the whole way.
"Having that day for her, to make her feel beautiful, to give her a chance to have some normalcy, really goes a long way," said Mabry.