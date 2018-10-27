GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A Valley teen is one step closer to her ultimate dream of going to the Olympics.
18-year-old Jade Carey recently became a member of the U.S. National Gymnastics Team, and is training right here in Phoenix for Tokyo 2020.
Gymnastics runs deep in the Carey family. Growing up in Glendale, Jade's father owned a gym and that is where her love for the sport blossomed at a young age.
"I always wanted to be in the gym, like all the time,” says Jade. “I just really loved flipping and learning new things and then I just kept going."
Kept going, working, training, balancing gymnastics with family dynamics - because her father is actually her coach!
“At home he's not coaching me or doing anything, he's just my dad,” says Jade, “Here he's coaching me and helping me get better."
Jade has a full ride scholarship to Oregon State University, but she's decided to defer until 2020. Right now she is training full-time at the Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics and Dance Center in North Phoenix, prepping for the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.
When asked what 5 year old Jade would think if she knew she'd be training for the Olympics one day, Jade simply said she’d be pretty shocked.
