GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family and four dogs are now displaced after a house fire early Saturday morning.
This happened at a home near 63rd Avenue and Greenway Road.
According to the Glendale Fire Department, the family woke to the sound of smoke alarms in their house after a fire sparked in their garage and spread to the attic.
The family was able to make it out of the house safe while fire crews cut two holes in the roof to put out the flames.
Glendale FD also said that the family's four dogs all made it out of the house safely.
The fire has caused the family to be displaced, but thankfully there were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.