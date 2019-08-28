GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Glendale firefighter whose presumptive cancer claim was denied by the city says the situation has only gotten worse.
[WATCH: Glendale firefighter still fights with city after denial of cancer claim]
When Arizona’s Family first reported on the fight between Capt. Kevin Thompson and the City of Glendale, Mayor Jerry Weiers said he was working on a solution.
[RELATED: Glendale firefighter's claim denied after diagnosed with job-related cancer]
In a letter dated Aug. 16, Weiers said the city manager met with Thompson and was excited about exploring options to meet state law and address his situation.
Now, weeks later, Thompson says the city has done nothing to help. Instead, the City of Glendale hired an attorney to fight his appeal.
“It appears that they are buckling in for a fight,” Thompson said.
After 26 years of fighting fires, Thompson was diagnosed with multiple myeloma -- by far, the toughest fight of his life.
Multiple Myeloma was added to a list of presumptive cancers under Arizona law in 2017, yet the City of Glendale still denied his compensation claim.
City officials told Arizona’s Family that their third-party administrator is solely responsible, that the city is not involved in that decision and that Thompson could appeal — which he did.
But now, things aren’t adding up.
“I never dreamed I would be in this position. I really didn’t. But I feel like I’ve been forced almost into a fight for my life,” Thompson said.
The Arizona statute says cities have the ability to decide a claim themselves.
The City of Phoenix, who also uses a third-party administrator, says that since the 2017 law went into effect, they have accepted 13 firefighter cancer claims. They also said they have three claims pending and two that were denied. The denied claims were not appealed.
Several of those accepted cases were previously denied.
The City of Tempe has accepted the only two claims that have been filed since the 2017 law.
The City of Glendale has asked the Industrial Commission to assemble a panel of doctors to look into Thompson’s case further.
“Treatments are being delayed right now because of this,” Thompson said. “I’m not a claim number or a dollar amount. I’m a human being. If I were your son, would this change your decision?”
Arizona law says cities can accept a claim at any time without going to the Industrial Commission, but Glendale officials say city ordinance requires them to follow rules of the commission. The city ordinance also says their third-party administrator reports to their city risk manager, who ultimately makes the claim decisions for the City of Glendale.