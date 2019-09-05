GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Glendale firefighter who had been denied health care coverage by the City while battling job-related cancer can finally move forward with treatment now.
Arizona’s Family has been reporting on the City of Glendale’s initial decision to deny Capt. Kevin Thompson's claim, trying to find out the reasons behind it. Now the City has reversed its decision and will cover cancer treatment for Thompson, who has multiple myeloma, which is listed in Arizona’s statutes as a presumptive on-the-job illness associated with being a firefighter.
Thompson was a firefighter for 26 years.
Not only did the City deny Thompson’s claim, it blamed its third-party administrator, saying it was not responsible for the decision, and hired an attorney to fight Thompson’s appeal.
“I never dreamed I would be in this position. I really didn’t. But I feel like I’ve been forced almost into a fight for my life,” Thompson said a little more than a week ago.
While Arizona’s Family at first did not get any answers from the City about why it denied Thompson's claim and was fighting his appeal, we did learn that under Arizona law, cities can make their own decisions on claims.
Arizona law says cities can accept a claim at any time without going to the Industrial Commission, and Glendale's own ordinance says their third-party administrator reports to their city risk manager, who ultimately makes the claim decisions for the City of Glendale.
Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers released a full statement on the decision on Thursday where he mentioned he was pleased with the reversal.
Thompson came to our news station after the announcement for a personal, sit-down interview.
"There’s been days that for me personally, it’s tough to get to that next hurdle when you’re sick and you don’t feel well," Thompson said. "News like this is awesome. It's healing."
Thompson hopes this sets a precedence in Arizona for future cancer claims that are covered under the law.
“I hope this can be a jumping off point so that we can start changing attitudes and philosophies across the state," he said.
He will also be reimbursed for all of the money he's spent out of pocket so far on treatments.
Thompson said without Arizona's Family, he doesn't believe his claim would have been reversed, and expressed sincere gratitude.
"Lives are going to improve because of the work that you’ve done. So tonight, when you go home and go to bed, know that for me personally, you’ve done something more than reporting news with this story. You’ve made lives better. So I’m grateful," he told reporter Briana Whitney.