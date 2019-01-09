GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Glendale Fire Department needs your help. Its Crisis Response Team is experiencing a dip in volunteers and you can truly make a difference in your community.
The Crisis Response Team is made up of dedicated volunteers trained by the Glendale Fire Department. They specialize in being compassionate and professional after a major event.
The Crisis Response Team responds to fires, drownings, domestic violence, sexual assaults and many other calls. The victims in these crimes may need shoes, baby diapers or just someone to hold their hand.
This is where you come in. Below are the qualifications and process required to become a Crisis Response Volunteer.
Qualifications and Selection Process:
- Must be at least 21 years of age
- High School Diploma or GED
- Bachelor's or Master's degree preferred
- Must have a valid Arizona driver's license
- Must be able to pass a standard fire department required drug test and background check
- Complete 8 Steps to volunteer and intern
- Schedule an observation ride
- Pass interview process
- EMT certification preferred
- Bilingual skills are preferred
- People skills
For more information on how to become a Crisis Response Volunteer, go to glendaleaz.com/crisisresponse
We are taking about our Crisis Response Unit this morning with Jaime Cerreta and 3TV. New year new you? Are you looking to volunteer? Well the Crisis Response may be just the place to dedicate your time. Check out the requirements at https://t.co/Za88iXcsKH pic.twitter.com/uavgnkSGhP— Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) January 9, 2019
