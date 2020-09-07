GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A home in Glendale was damaged after a 40-foot saguaro cactus fell onto the roof of the garage. The ceiling collapsed, and the car was damaged, but thankfully, no one was hurt.
Paulo Pereira was next door with his neighbors when the cactus fell near 35th and Peoria avenues. He told Arizona's Family the neighbors thought it was an earthquake.
"It sounded like you know when you hear a bad accident. You know, two cars hitting really hard," Pereira said.
"I started hearing a loud crack, so I looked up, saw cactus, saw it falling over," said Mariana Diniz, another resident at the home. "It had hit the car and got onto the roof; it did dent the roof. A good amount of drywall fell off."
She said she wasn't surprised the cactus fell. She said she thought it would fall at some point since the cactus would always be swaying during storms. "It was scary to look at know cause you're like when is this going to fall?" Diniz said.
The family is happy no one was in the garage since they usually spend hours right in the area where the cactus fell. The Glendale Fire Department said a falling cactus call doesn't happen every day.
"This is a pretty infrequent call. It certainly does happen but not very often," Glendale Fire Department spokeswoman Ashley Losch said.
Infrequent, but in the past, people have died from falling cactus. Firefighters gave a warning on what to do if you are in a similar situation.
"Get out of home, call 911, let us evaluate it. Don't move it yourself, don't get under a collapsed structure, get out, and call 911. Make sure everyone is safe," Losch said.
There have been several cases of falling cacti lately in the Valley. It's unclear what the reason is. In this case, Glendale fire officials say it may have been the lack of water, the cacti's age, or how weak it was.