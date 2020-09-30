GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Glendale has a new peer support program they hope will help end suicide growing rates among firefighters.
The program is one of the first of its kind in the state, addressing nationwide statistics that firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than on the job.
One hundred twenty times a day, that’s the amount firefighters here in Glendale are called to duty. This makes them one of the busiest fire departments in the US.
“We see everything from gunshot wounds stabbings, child codes drowning, heart attacks,” said Captain Ashley Losch with Glendale Fire.
And often, In these cases, they arrive first on the scene. In particular, one call has stuck with Captain Ashley Losch, the night she responded to a double murder-suicide.
“Truth be told, it’s been ten years since that call, and I didn’t know I was struggling with this all this time,” said Losch. “A father that had killed his two children, they were lying in their beds, and he shot himself, and he videotaped himself doing that, the whole act.”’
Scenarios that would shock any normal person --are just part of the job, says Losch. “I felt like I was okay,” she said.
But according to the Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance, last year, more firefighters died by suicide than in the line of duty nationwide.
“There’s a lot of trauma, but you also have to look at the fact that firefighters are chronically operating on not enough sleep,” said Dr. Tania Glenn.
Glenn is helping spearhead a peer support program addressing PTSD within the Glendale Fire Department through counseling and physical exams; it's thanks to a grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona.
“One thing we are starting to implement are annual blood draws, when your chemistry is off, and you don’t get enough sleep your brain gets so depressed it will tell you to kill yourself,” said Losch.
Losch said the program has not only helped her identify her PTSD, but she’s now getting the helps she’s been needing. “It’s more than just a person to talk to but a person to talk to who has the tools,” said Losch.
If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, click here for help.