Glendale Fire Department creates its own trading cards

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Athletes have their own trading cards. Why shouldn't some of our hometown heroes have their own as well?
Now they do. The Glendale Fire Department has created its own set of trading cards.
But it's not the firefighters themselves featured on the cards; it's their trucks!
Along with the cards are maps of the city. These maps serve as a playing board, so kids can collect all 12 cards.
This program serves as a way for kids to get excited about seeing fire trucks as they are out and about in the community and spread the word about safety
The hope is that kids are eager to collect all of the cards and seek out their local firefighters.
This allows firefighters to engage with kids and parents and start the conversation about safety.
These trading cards can even save lives! Using the cards can remind people to check their smoke detectors, as well as remind families to have a plan if there is a fire in their home.
Other messages on the cards remind kids to wear a helmet when riding their bikes and never to swim alone.
Children and adults alike have engaged in the program, making it a family scavenger hunt to collect the cards.
There has been very positive feedback as the program, and it's been growing in popularity as it spreads across social media.
It is the mission of the Glendale Fire Department to keep the public engaged in the fire department activities while always spreading the word about safety.
Maps and cards are available at all Glendale Fire stations and on all Glendale Fire Engines and Ladders.
Congrats to our first kiddos to fill out the Glendale Fire trading card map! Nice job Stewart’s! Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/mJLDsbblRl— Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) October 20, 2018
