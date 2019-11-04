GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Two Glendale men face drug and weapons charges after police say officers discovered what appeared to be a drug lab in an apartment.
Kevin Fontana-Romero, 28, and James Yochim, 24, are charged with possession and manufacturing of dangerous drugs, as well as possession of equipment/chemicals to manufacture dangerous drugs. They also face charges of misconduct involving weapons.
On May 5, 2019, at around 10 a.m., Glendale firefighters and police officers responded to a call of a fire at an apartment complex near Northern and 61st avenues. But when crews arrived, they discovered "what they believed to be a clandestine lab in the kitchen near the fire," according to court documents.
The fire started on the stove and the flames spread to the area above the stove and the ceiling. The fire was on the third floor of an apartment building. Children lived in the neighboring apartment, court documents say.
Fontana-Romero was at the apartment when emergency crews arrived, but Yochim was seen leaving, according to police.
Police believe DMT (dimethyltryptamine) was being manufactured in the makeshift lab, according to court documents. DMT, a hallucinogenic drug, is a compound extracted from plant roots using a mixture of chemicals.
Glendale police say they found items inside the apartment consistent with a DMT drug lab, including bottles of distilled water and vinegar, cans of (flammable) Naphtha solvent, a hot plate, an ice bath, syringes, and glass containers.
Detectives who searched the apartment say they also found a sawed-off shotgun.
Fontana-Romero told police that "he allowed his friend inside his apartment to manufacture the DMT," according to the court documents, and that he "admitted he was getting paid $1,000 to let the DMT be manufactured in his apartment."
During a police interview, Yochim admitted to police that "he purchased all the ingredients and items [to make the drugs]" on his way to the apartment, according to court documents. The documents also state he supplied Fontana-Romero with the recipe to make the DMT.
He also reportedly told police he was watching the DMT cooking on the stove when it caught fire and burned his face when he tried to put it out.
The police report states that Yochim is awaiting trial in Coconino County on drug possession charges.