GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crash involving a bike and car has left one person in the hospital fighting for their life Saturday night. It happened around 10:00 p.m. in the area of 59th Avenue and Bell Road.
The bicyclist wast taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The person driving the car stayed on the scene to cooperate with officials. At this time, alcohol or speed doesn't seem to be a factor. The investigation is still open.
Stay with azfamily.com for the latest on this collision.