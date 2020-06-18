GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A married Glendale couple has come forward to claim the $410 million Mega Millions jackpot, according to officials with the Arizona Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold on May 27 at a Circle K near 67th Avenue and Beardsley in Glendale. The ticket matched all six numbers in the June 9 Mega Millions drawing.

The couple, who has chosen to remain permanently anonymous under a state law enacted last year, chose the lump-sum cash option which pays out $319.9 million. After $76 million is paid in federal taxes and $15.3 million paid to the state of Arizona, the couple will take home $227.8 million.

The payout is the 11th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the largest single payout to any Arizona Lottery player ever, according to the Arizona Lottery. Circle K is also receiving a $50,000 sales incentive from the Arizona Lottery for selling the winning ticket, which they have pledged to donate to United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona.

"We are so excited to see this couple claim our first-ever Mega Millions jackpot," said Gregg Edgar, Arizona Lottery Executive Director. "The Arizona Lottery is all about doing more good in our state and making dreams come true for our players. I’m sure this amazing prize will go a long way toward helping make this couple’s dreams a reality and inspiring many other Arizonans to dream bigger while doing good for Arizona."

Though the couple wants to remain anonymous, they are sharing their winning story. He is 70, and she is 63, and they say they have been playing the lottery regularly for the past 38 years. They chose their own numbers, based on family birthdays.

"My birthday is next month, and my left hand had been itching for two weeks, which meant money was coming my way," she says. "I also found a shiny new heads-up penny just before I bought our tickets, so I just knew I’d be lucky."

She says that, when she checked her numbers and saw that she had won, she began yelling, "Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God," and ran through the house to tell her husband, who says he still can’t believe they won.

"It’s an amazing feeling, and this is proof that you can’t win if you don’t play," he says. "I feel lighter now and it’s incredible to know that there will never be another bill that I can’t pay." He says they always looked at their lottery play like another bill for their entertainment, "You can’t take it with you so you might as well have fun."

Now that they’ve won, the couple says they plan to pay off their mortgage, set aside enough money to provide for their children and grandchildren, and invest and enjoy the rest.

Every Arizona Lottery ticket sold helps fund more than a dozen programs across the state, including health, housing and job assistance for the homeless; support for Arizona’s foster children, and monies to augment efforts to preserve and protect Arizona’s iconic wildlife and habitats.

Arizona Lottery tickets are available at over 3,000 retail locations across the state. Players have 180 days to redeem their winning tickets and must sign the back of their winning tickets to ensure that no one else can claim their prize. Winners should consult with a financial advisor before claiming their prize.