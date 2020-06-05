GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a couple connected to the death of a woman in Glendale.
According to Glendale police, just after midnight on May 13, officers responded to an apartment complex near 52nd Avenue and Thunderbird Road. A woman reported to police that an unknown woman came to their apartment door and collapsed.
Officers arrived on the scene and located 27-year-old Brittany Hand lying unresponsive outside of an apartment. Officers attempted life-saving measures and Hand was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The couple involved has been identified as husband and wife, 28-year-old Brandon Kimball and 29-year-old Stephanie Kimball. During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to collect evidence that went against the initial story they provided.
Detectives discovered Hand lived in the apartment with the couple for several months and was in an abusive intimate relationship.
According to police, Brandon killed Hand by using physical force and Stephanie assisted by destroying evidence at the scene.
The couple was located on Friday near 43rd Avenue and Northern and arrested. Brandon was booked on one count of first degree murder and his wife was booked on tampering with evidence and hindering an investigation.