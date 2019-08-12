GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Glendale is considering selling its historic cemetery.
First established as a private cemetery in 1900, the City took control of Glendale Memorial Park Cemetery in 1962. It’s a place where many of the West Valley’s prominent figures are now buried.
[WATCH: Families worried over selling of cemetery in Glendale]
But according to the City of Glendale, the cemetery has been costing more money to operate than it takes in.
So Tuesday, the City Council will discuss selling the cemetery to Serenity Memorial Group, a company that currently operates in Mohave County.
The owner of Serenity Memorial Group, John Hassett, said that if the sale is approved, no bodies would be moved and upkeep of the cemetery would continue as normal.
Hassett says he plans on expanding the cemetery to include places for cremated remains.
Still, some people with loved ones buried in the cemetery are concerned.
“They need to keep it the same,” said Ana Nguyen, whose father is buried at Glendale Memorial Park Cemetery. “I think it’s lovely the way that it is.”
If the sale is approved, Serenity Memorial Group would pay the City of Glendale $100,000 for the cemetery.
But along with the transfer of the facilities, Serenity Memorial Group would also be getting $3.8 million from the City of Glendale from a special fund designed to ensure the cemetery would be maintained indefinitely.
The City would retain around $2 million from the fund since it’s “in excess of the needs of the cemetery and can be used elsewhere to support general operations of the City.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.